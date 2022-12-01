Eagle given 3D-printed beak after suffering from bone infection

An eagle that was at risk of losing its beak has been given a brand new one by a team of vets - made using a 3D printer.

This video shows vets grinding down some of the eroded areas on the sedated eagle's beak and glueing on the new prosthetic

The team at Fort Worth Zoo noticed that Queeny, the Harpy eagle, was suffering from a bone infection at the age of 27

Zoo representative Avery Elander said: "Queeny has made a complete recovery and is exhibiting normal harpy eagle behaviours. She is using her beak normally."

