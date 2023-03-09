Owl transforms into ‘camouflage mode’ at Cincinnati Zoo

This is the moment an owl at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio transformed into “camouflage mode” when keepers approached him unannounced.

Cedar, a screech owl, appears to become taller and skinnier in footage shared by the zoo.

The spectacle is carried out in order for the species to blend in with trees they’re perched in.

“His instinct is to blend in while he assesses the situation. Once he has determined all is good, he’ll return to his comfy orb shape,” the zoo said.

