Group of mountain lions caught on doorbell camera prowling past Colorado house

A pack of mountain lions have been captured on a doorbell camera prowling through a Colorado neighbourhood at night.

Carolyn Andrews shared the footage, which shows the lions walking through Silverthorne, around 67 miles west of Denver, at around 11pm on Saturday 1 April.

Local news outlets are reminding pet owners in mountain towns to be vigilant following the sighting, with Colorado Parks and Wildlife urging community members to avoid leaving their pets outdoors overnight.

