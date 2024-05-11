Dutch Eurovision fans who travelled to Malmo to see Netherlands contestant Joost Klein represent their country have spoken out after the singer was disqualified from the comepetition.

Klein was today (11 May) disqualified from the grand final while Swedish police investigate allegations of inappropriate behaviour, the European Broadcasting Union said.

A statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: “The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the grand final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s semi-final.

“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest.”