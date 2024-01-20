Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has revealed that she spent a week in intensive care being treated for critical septic shock.

The 32-year-old actor, known for her portrayal of Mindy Chen on the hit Netflix series, explained that the infection first began with a case of tonsillitis.

She took to Instagram to share details of how several of her organs got infected during a holiday to the Maldives and said she was “grateful” that her health had improved despite what she had initially been told.

Park also thanked Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman for being “unconditionally by my side through all this”.