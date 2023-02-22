Punches thrown as ‘medieval’ Atherstone ball game descends into chaos

The annual Atherstone Ball Game descended into chaos as violence broke out among players.

Played every Shrove Tuesday, the “football” game - which dates back to medieval times - involves attempting to be the last person holding the ball at the final whistle.

It is played to honour a match between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199, which Warwickshire won.

Footage recorded on Long Street shows a brawl outside the William Hill betting shop during the game, in which punches are thrown.

This year, Kieran Marshall, Lewis Cooper and Scott Wright were crowned winners.

