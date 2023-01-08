Four brothers consisting of two sets of twins are close to setting a world first by completing an epic 3000 miles row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Jack and Hamish Friend, 26, and younger brothers Euan and Arthur, 24, have already raised more than £80,000 for various charities since setting off on their epic endurance challenge nearly a month ago.

The foursome, from Tiverton, Devon, trained for the gruelling feat for 18 months ahead of their departure on December 12 from La Gomera, in the Canary Islands.

The brothers are expected to complete the Talisker Atlantic Challenge race and arrive at their destination, Antigua, in the next week where they will set a world first by becoming the first four brothers to row any of the world's great oceans.

