Stunning northern lights dance in Alaskan night sky in timelapse footage

Stunning timelapse footage has captured the beautiful Aurora Borealis lighting up the night sky over Alaska.

Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, were seen dancing over Fairbanks on the night of Tuesday, 3 January.

The amazing video was captured by Levi Johnson, who shares videos of the natural light displays on his YouTube page.

The northern lights are visible from Alaska throughout every season of the year, but are easiest to spy between August and April.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.