Huge funnel spider donated to be milked for ‘life-saving anti-venom’

A huge funnel-web spider has been handed into the Australian Reptile Park - where it will be milked for “life-saving anti-venom”.

“Meet Hercules - measuring at 7.9cm, he’s the biggest male funnel-web spider that we’ve ever had handed in,” the park, located in New South Wales, Australia, wrote on its social media.

“Males are typically much smaller than females but Hercules is just as big as the biggest female funnel-web that we’ve had handed in.”

The park added that Hercules will join an important program, where his venom will be used to create “life-saving anti-venom”.