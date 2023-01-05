Molly-Mae Hague shows off baby bump as she emotionally discusses pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague became emotional as she discussed her experiences with pregnancy in a new YouTube video.

The reality star, 23, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, also 23.

In a video discussing what her third trimester has been like, Hague showed viewers her baby bump and described how she “never feels lonely” whilst being pregnant.

“You literally never feel alone. Why am I getting choked up saying that? What the hell? You never feel lonely like you’re always with someone,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletters.