Determined beach worker continues to shovel sand during 65km/h winds

A determined beach worker was filmed trying to shovel sand amid the wild weather that hit Australia’s Gold Coast on Thursday (21 July).

The man - working at The Spit in southeast Queensland - can be seen attempting to clear sand from the path during gale force winds of up to 65km/h.

His efforts came as the region braces for days of intense weather and potentially dangerous beach conditions.

All Gold Coast beaches will be closed on Friday and Saturday as a result of the weather.

