Footage captured in São Paulo, Brazil, shows the two honey bees working together to push up the cap on a bottle of Fanta.

The video was filmed last week, with the filmer telling Viral Hog: “[it] was recorded during my lunch break from work. I got a soda from a customer but soon the bees stole it.”

Bees’ fondness for all things sweet is well known, but in 2016, scientists at Queen Mary University found that drinking sweetened water allowed bees to enter a mental state similar to human optimism.