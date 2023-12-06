A young boy who missed his school Christmas play twice due to open heart surgery and illness performs solo for his mother in a heartwarming video.

Teddy Jenkins, from Bridgend, was so excited to perform as an elf in Bryncethin Primary School’s concert this week after he missed last year’s show waiting for open heart surgery.

Sadly, the five-year-old came down with a stomach bug and had to be off school ill, meaning he missed the school show again.

His mother Reann recorded Teddy performing his role at home on Tuesday (5 December).

She said: “Teddy loves to sing and dance and people were requesting we put up a video so everyone can watch him.

“We are always proud of him but it’s meant so much to Teddy seeing all the messages and people seeing him sing.”