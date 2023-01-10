Sir Bradley Wiggins helps launch new NSPCC child abuse campaign

Sir Bradley Wiggins helped launch the NSPCC's new child abuse campaign, Listen Up, Speak Up.

The former Olympic champion cyclist's endorsement of the campaign comes after he spoke out publicly about abuse he experienced as a child.

Listen Up, Speak Up aims to educate adults around children about the signs of neglect and abuse.

He said abusive behaviour is often "normalised" for the child by the perpetrator, and therefore it's important for adults to be able to understand when it is happening.

