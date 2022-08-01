Full of hot air: Balloons fill the sky ahead of Bristol’s annual fiesta

Bristol is gearing up to host its annual balloon festival later this month, with a number of test flights already taking place.

Thirty balloons were flown from Vassells Park in Fishponds and Cleve Rugby Club in Emerson’s Green on Monday (1 August), ahead of the main event from August 11 to 14.

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has been going since 1979 and is the largest event of its kind in Europe.

“We are thrilled with this morning’s community launches, which were a huge success,” Chris Allcock, chairman of the fiesta, said.

