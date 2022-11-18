Pod of humpback whales surround and ‘greet’ small boat off California coast

Footage captures the moment a pod of humpback whales surrounded a small boat and “greeted” a group of stunned whale watchers in Monterey, California.

Many on board can be seen with their cameras out, filming the marine mammals as they show off for the crowd.

According to a company that run whale-watching trips in Monterey Bay, this is quite a regular occurrence.

“Monterey is a stopping point for many species of whales throughout the year. Blue whales, Killer whales, humpbacks, greys, dolphins, otters, and many, many more,” a spokesperson said.

