Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of ‘woman’

The Cambridge Dictionary has updated its definition of “woman” to become more inclusive.

In a supplementary definition, a woman can be defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

“She was the first trans woman elected to a national office,” is an example provided on the website.

This change has sparked online criticism from conservatives, with mocking tweets soon being posted in response to the news.

“1984 wasn’t supposed to be a how-to manual,” one tweet said, with another reading: “Beyond parody.”

