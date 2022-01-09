Colour changing cars, a reactive baby monitor and an Apple Watch-style dog collar are just some of the memorable innovations seen at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

The conference, which celebrates the best and most innovative technology the world has to offer, looked a little bit different this year as the pandemic and fears over the spread of Covid meant the number of attendees were down.

Despite some of the largest firms, including Meta, Google and Amazon pulling out, there was still plenty to see on the expo floor.

