Simon Calder reveals top cut-price holiday destination for 2024

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has revealed the top cut-price holiday destination for 2024.

While Albania may not be at the top of everyone’s travel list, the travel journalist expects to see a rise in its popularity.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Monday (27 November), he said: “I am going to Albania next week. That is going to cost me £30 return.

“Albania, of course, the island of Corfu faces over to it. It is beautiful and very friendly.

“It’s not quite as sophisticated as Corfu, but I think for 2024 it’s going to be a real highlight if you want a cut-price holiday and there’s a fare war going on.”