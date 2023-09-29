Coffee shop workers yelled in shock when a large deer strutted into the building.

In CCTV footage, a female sika deer can be seen walking up to the till inside the cafe in Heyuan, in southeast China’s Guangdong Province, shortly before midnight on 27 September.

Two men standing behind the till suddenly spot the animal and begin shouting.

But as they realise the deer is calm and not causing any damage, they shake off the initial shock and watch on.

The animal had apparently entered the store in search of food and upon realising there was none, left on its own.