Advent calendars opened by meerkats, lions, and squirrel monkeys at London Zoo

ZSL London Zoo has been getting its animals hyped up for the festive season by gifting them special advent calendars.

This video shows the meerkats, lions, and squirrel monkeys as they explored what was behind the mysterious doors.

While the idea is to open a new door every day in the build-up to the 25th, the animals clearly couldn’t contain their curiosity and tucked straight in.

The zoo held the event to promote their Magic of Christmas at London Zoo festivities.

