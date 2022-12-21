Robots prepare Amazon warehouse for Christmas

Incredible footage shows a fleet of robots working to prepare an Amazon depot for the Christmas rush.

The robots, assisted by artificial intelligence, can be seen at work in this video at the Gateshead fulfilment centre.

Dubbed NCL1 after Newcastle Airport, the site employs more than 1,300 permanent employees and hundreds of seasonal workers.

However, they now have the help of mechanical workers who travel around the massive depot to collect and deliver items.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.