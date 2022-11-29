Rishi Sunak lights up Downing Street Christmas tree in festive ceremony

Rishi Sunak has turned on the lights of the Downing Street Christmas tree in a festive ceremony.

The prime minister first welcomed "friends from Ukraine who have found shelter here in Britain," winners of the Points of Light award, and Catterick Garrison personnel.

After a five-second countdown, Sunak lit up the tree which is tall enough to reach the first floor of Number 10, and is topped by a golden star.

Finishing off the annual tradition, the prime minister and his wife then listened to schoolchildren sing Christmas carols.

