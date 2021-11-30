Daredevil group abseil into beautiful ice cave in Swiss Alps

Claustrophobic footage captures a group of thrill-seeking men abseiling into a crystal ice cave.

Tim Howell and his entourage of dare-devils set out to a remote location in the Swiss Alps.

Secluded Grotte de glace, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, is frozen all year round due to both its depth underground and its altitude.

Mr Howell filmed himself abseiling 40m into the first cavern and then another 20 into the next chamber.

After travelling through a small tunnel the group reached another chamber with a precarious overhanging ice roof and frozen floor.

