Martin Lewis shares best way to cost-efficiently dry clothes without tumble dryer

Martin Lewis has revealed the best way to cost-efficiently dry your clothes without using an energy-heavy tumble dryer.

Instead of throwing your freshly-washed garments into a dryer which costs “up to a quid per load,” he says to try some alternative tricks.

One cost-busting tip the MoneySavingExpert expert shared is to invest in some heat-reflective panels to place behind radiators.

Speaking on his podcast, Mr Lewis said that while you could also use tinfoil, it’s not as effective.

He says the reflected heat will boost the effectiveness of using a drying rack.

