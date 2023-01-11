Heartwarming moment children reunite with grandparents after years apart due to Covid

The heartwarming moment children reunited with their grandparents after Covid-19 kept them apart for years was caught on camera.

This adorable footage shows the emotional reunion between Johnny, 74, and Elizabeth, 68, and their three grandchildren.

Both Johnny and Elizabeth were immunocompromised, meaning they couldn’t see their family at all during most of the pandemic.

Once it was safe, parents Nate and Anju decided to surprise the couple by driving from Arkansas to Toronto to show up on their doorstep.

It was the first time they’d come face to face in more than three years.

