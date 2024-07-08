Independent TV
King Charles hosts West Indies cricket team at Buckingham Palace ahead of Lord’s Test match
King Charles III hosted the West Indies cricket team ahead of its first Test match against England at Lord’s.
Charles, who is head of the Commonwealth, expressed his care and concern for those affected by Hurricane Beryl as he met the squad at Buckingham Palace over the weekend.
The team were joined by High Commissioners from across the Caribbean region.
Earlier this week, the King sent his and his family’s “heartfelt condolences” to the people of the region following the death and destruction caused by the hurricane.
It is understood Charles has asked to be kept informed about the situation of those affected by Hurricane Beryl, and will likely make further calls with leaders in the coming days.
