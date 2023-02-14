How the Queen Consort’s coronation crown will be ‘sustainable’

The Queen Consort will re-wear a crown for her coronation in May in an effort to make the event more "sustainable."

Camilla will wear Queen Mary's crown without the Koh-i-Noor diamond, rather than a new commission being made as is customary.

Diamonds from the late Queen’s personal collection used instead, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has confirmed.

The Koh-i-noor was seized by the East India Company after its victory in the Second Anglo-Sikh War of 1849.

The Indian government is reported to have expressed concern that it would provide an unwelcome reminder of the British Empire.

