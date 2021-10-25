Dashcam footage shows the tense moment a bicycle-car collision took place in Herefordshire, England.

The filmer, David Bird said: "When someone from a European country visits the UK, they often make the mistake of looking on the wrong side of the road while crossing and this is exactly what happened here.”

The cyclist was from Belgium which might explain why he was on the wrong side of the road and David confirmed that even though the cyclist wasn't hurt in the incident, his ride got wrecked.

