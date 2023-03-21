David Attenborough plants tree in honour of Queen Elizabeth

Sir David Attenborough has planted an oak tree in honour of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

The famed naturalist and TV presenter was opening a new Platinum Jubilee woodland in Richmond Park.

This footage shows Sir Attenborough digging at the site with local children.

The 96-year-old described the late Queen as a “great lover of trees” and “very fond” of the Royal Parks.

He also said the new wood was a fitting tribute to her memory.

