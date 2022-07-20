Friends and family bid farewell to Deborah James at intimate service

Close friends and family have bid farewell to Dame Deborah James during an intimate private service in west London.

McFly star Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna, Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin were among the mourners at St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon (20 July).

The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as The Bowel Babe, which was also her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

