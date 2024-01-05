DJ Khaled was left in awe of a British tourist he met while on holiday in Barbados.

The world-famous producer bumped into Tony, who was soaking up the sun - perhaps too much of it - on a bench.

“This is my style right here,” Khaled said, pulling his top off to sit next to Tony.

“Tony just swagged out like this with no shirt on, just getting a suntan. I love it.”

Khaled went on to say Tony was “swaggin’ like me” and the pair bonded over their astrological signs.