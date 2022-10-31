Rescue dog learns to bark again after being saved from fighting ring

A rescue dog has finally learned how to bark again six years after he was rescued from an illegal dog fighting ring.

Chris adopted the traumatised dog, named Scooby, after he was recovered by police after a raid of the fight pit in 2016.

Scooby was at-risk of being put down as it was proving to be difficult for the shelter to find someone who would take in a dog with a fighting past, but thankfully Chris stepped up to the challenge.

After years of rehabilitation, the little fella has finally found his bark again.

