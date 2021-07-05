CCTV has captured the hilarious moment a mischievous dog falls through a garden hedge in search of an old slice of toast.

Lola, a four-year-old cockapoo, can be seen eyeing up the snack, which had been thrown on top of the garden shed.

The cheeky pup then attempts to climb onto the roof to get it, but falls straight through the hedge, destroying most of it before creeping away.

Owner Justine Atterbury says she wasn’t surprised that Lola was able to sniff out the discarded toast, but was amused that she was so “desperate” to get it.