This is the heartwarming moment owners are reunited with their family dog stolen, eight years after it was stolen.

Cassie was taken from the front garden of her home with Sussex Police helping to return the cocker-spaniel back to her rightful home.

They conducted a number of raids in November looking for a stolen dog along with the RSPCA and Trading Standards following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Cassie was safely located along with some puppies who are thought to be hers.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here