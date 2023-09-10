150 golden retrievers cool off in Sussex lido on hottest day of 2023

More than 150 golden retrievers took a dip in Saltdean Lido, near Brighton, on Saturday 9 September.

The dogs braved the hottest temperatures of 2023 so far to enjoy the first event of the Lido's 'Dogtember', the biggest swimming festival for pooches in the UK.

The 'Gold Rush' allowed the golden retrievers and their owners to cool off from the baking September sun.

The events raise money for the maintenance and restoration of the historic East Sussex lido.

Throughout Dogtember, Saltdean Lido expects more than 8,000 dogs and humans to take part in the festivities.