Children at a school in Gaza have been sharing their lessons with an educational robot.

The android - named Mr. Robot - moves freely around the room, interacting with students to teach them about electrical circuits and help them memorise what they are learning at the Al-Basma public school in Gaza City.

Science teacher Hassan Al Razi created the impressive bot, aiming to stimulate creativity and innovation in his classroom.

Local engineers say it's "the first of its kind" in the Palestinian enclave, where electrical tools and components are "scarce".

Sign up to our newsletters here.