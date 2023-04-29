Asian elephant who lost leg to snare gets fitted with new prosthetic

A conservationist has filmed the incredible moment an Asian elephant had its prosthetic leg changed.

Chhouk, who lost his foot in a snare as a baby, now resides at a rescue in Cambodia, and has to get his life-like prosthetic changed every six months.

The foot itself is even made of recycled tyres and plastics so it’s both comfortable, and sustainable.

Cam Whitnall, who filmed the clip, helps fund Chhouk’s new legs with the help of his family, who run an animal charity.

