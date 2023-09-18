Elephant twins scamper round enclosure playing with trees

Footage shows twin baby elephants galivanting around their enclosure at a New York zoo.

The cute scene was posted by Rosamond Gifford Zoo on 15 September.

The twins, Yaad and Tukada, were born in October 2022 and have become viral sensations on the Zoo’s social media channels.

The zoo captioned the video: “It seems the #EleTwins Yaad and Tukada are ‘branching’ out in their interests!

“Our elephant team have been giving the boys little trees to play with as enrichment, and while both of them are initially interested, Yaad usually plays with them the longest.”