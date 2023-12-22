Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola revealed what they miss about one another.

The dancing duo are spending Christmas with their families, but came together remotely to answer questions from their fans.

“I think I will miss the Vito language the most,” the 22-year-old Coronation Street actress said, smiling.

“Vito’s made up words… his pronunciation of words… he just adds the end of a word onto another word and thinks it makes sense,” Ellie explained.

The 31-year-old professional dancer’s responded saying Ellie “makes these kinds of faces which are very, very funny.”

Vito proceeded to try and imitate the expressions which were met with laughter from Ellie.