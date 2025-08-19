Ewan McGregor has “braved the shave” and cut all his hair off to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

In a video shared by the charity on Saturday (16 August), the actor can be seen with a hair cutting gown draped around him as his daughter Clara shaves his head.

“It’s taking me back”, he said, appearing to reference his character Renton in the 1996 film Trainspotting, who sports a buzz cut.

The 54-year-old shared that he knows lots of people affected by the disease, and added that he was getting rid of his hair to “stand with people living with cancer” whilst helping raise critical funds so “no one faces it alone”.