Facebook has changed its parent company name to Meta, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday. In a speech during the social media company's Connect conference, the billionaire said that the name change was made "to reflect who we are and what we hope to build" and to bring the future of the Internet - known as the metaverse - "to life".

"Our mission remains the same - still about bringing people together," said Zuckerberg, adding that the company's apps such as WhatsApp and Messenger will stay the same.