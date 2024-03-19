‘I’m an airline nepo baby - these are the amazing perks I get’

A TikTok creator has described what his life is like as an aeroplane "nepo baby" who has enjoyed free flights since birth.

Joshua Crawford says he has been on more than 120 flights covering 260,000 miles in the last five years thanks to his perks, which he enjoys as his father worked in the United Airlines cargo sector at Newark Liberty International Airport for more than 30 years.

The 23-year-old added that he has saved a six-figure sum on first-class upgrades which he can get before other travellers due to his “high priority” status.

"I'm very grateful for it," Crawford said.