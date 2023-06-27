British inventor tests out flying jet suit in Norway mountains

A British inventor has test-flown his extraordinary jet suit in the mountains of Norway.

Richard Browning established Gravity Industries, a company that designs, builds, and flies jet suits, in 2017.

The company offers "flight experiences" for £2,200 ($3,500), in which customers can try out one of the suits.

The former Royal Marines reservist demonstrated the suit's capabilities in the Scandinavian mountainous terrain for the Norwegian Red Cross in Kvæfjord, who have expressed an interest in the suit as they think it could help them with mountain rescues.