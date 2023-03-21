3D printer attempts to make dessert from seven ingredients

Scientists have created a seven-ingredient dessert using 3D printers with the aim of understanding more about how to make a dish with multiple food items using the technology.

The cheesecake-like dessert was made using graham crackers, peanut butter, Nutella, banana puree, strawberry jam, cherry drizzle, and strawberry frosting.

The team said their work, published in the journal npj Science of Food, lays the groundwork for what the future could look like with 3D food printing, including improving food safety and allowing users to control the nutrients in their meals.

