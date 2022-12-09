Walruses at Washington zoo live on diet of 'restaurant-quality' gourmet seafood

Walruses at a zoo in Washington are enjoying feasts of restaurant-quality food as they settle in to their new home.

At the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, keepers go through 16,000lbs of clams a year for walruses alone.

The pair, six-year-old male Balzak and female Lakina, are half-siblings born two weeks apart.

They have moved from the Aquarium du Quebec in Canada.

Balzak and Lakina are fed the gourmet food as walruses are considered a vulnerable species, with just 14 in human care in the United States.

