Heart-stopping moment teenager is nearly hit by impatient driver at Christmas Fayre

A teenager narrowly missed being mown down by an impatient driver at a Christmas Fayre in heart-stopping footage.

Ethan Smart was riding his moped when a Mazda careered in front of him as it jumped a queue of traffic caused by the opening of a festive market.

Ethan, who was on his way home from college, swerved into the central reservation as the silver car suddenly pulled out into the teenager’s lane.

More than 10,000 festive revellers descended on the city to enjoy the annual Victorian Christmas Fayre which caused long tailbacks.

