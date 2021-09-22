A land artist in northern Italy has created a giant image of Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky to mark the 200 year anniversary of his birth.

Using an old tractor, land-artist Dario Gambarin created his latest work of art in his field in Castagnaro, near Verona, with it saying ‘Beauty will save us’, a quote from Prince Myshkin in Dostoevky’s novel ‘The Idiot’.

The portrait was cut out of 25-thousand meters of wheat stubble with Gambarin using a tractor, plow, and rotary harrow with the author being portrayed with a long beard and blue eyes.