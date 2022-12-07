Electrician builds magical 30,000-bulb Christmas lights display at home

An electrician has built a magical Christmas display using 30,000 bulbs to light up a “Santa’s garden” at his home.

Father-of-two Nigel Watkinson, 56, from Scarborough, first started making festive displays 21 years ago when he decorated a friend’s garden with string lights while children went to meet Santa.

Since then, he has gone on to raise £20,000 for charity with a yearly festive spectacle.

This year’s display is dedicated to Watkinson’s father Brian, who died this year, and money raised will be donated to St Catherine’s Hospice.

