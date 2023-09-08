This is the moment a six-year-old girl goes shopping with her own money for the first time and selflessly buys treats for her elderly dogs.

Footage shows Harper Sutton-Jennings browsing the supermarket before selecting items for the two family pooches instead of herself.

Harper had earned £12 for helping her mum Jamie-Lee Birch make videos for her work as the head of marketing at an antenatal education company.

To the delight of 11-year-old Theo, a cocker spaniel, and 10-year-old Dylan, a saluki lurcher, she shunned any toys and comics - and chose to use her hard-earned cash on them.